BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust has raised its dividend payment by 5.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BHK stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.26. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and capital appreciation. Its investments include a broad range of bonds, including corporate bonds, US government and agency securities and mortgage-related securities. The company was founded on November 30, 2001 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

