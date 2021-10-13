Blackhill Capital Inc. Has $24.25 Million Stock Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Blackhill Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 699,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health makes up about 2.2% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $24,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth $230,613,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,064,000 after buying an additional 2,746,409 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth about $85,072,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP boosted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 248.5% during the first quarter. Dendur Capital LP now owns 3,152,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,015 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons purchased 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,886,736.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc purchased 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock valued at $421,545,062. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.20. The company had a trading volume of 15,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.15.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1 EPS for the current year.

ELAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

