BitcoinZ Trading 8.3% Lower Over Last Week (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and $4,853.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $119.01 or 0.00206634 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.81 or 0.00121216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.76 or 0.00126336 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000029 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

