Birdchain Reaches Market Cap of $414,385.47 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Birdchain has a total market cap of $414,385.47 and approximately $182,819.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Birdchain has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One Birdchain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00044210 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $123.34 or 0.00219269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00095105 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain (BIRD) is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

