BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.36.
BNTX opened at $243.77 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of -1.59.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $18,630,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
