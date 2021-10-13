BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a $300.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.36.

BNTX opened at $243.77 on Monday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $75.35 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of -1.59.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after purchasing an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 16.9% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 276,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the first quarter valued at about $18,630,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 138.1% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after purchasing an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

