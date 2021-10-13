Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $12.07. Approximately 33,199 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 104,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. purchased 34,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 72,658 shares of company stock worth $847,712 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aisling Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,469,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,600,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

