BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick Sells 3,250 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Director Joseph C. Schick sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $130,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.58 and a 52 week high of $60.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 640.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.53.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.32 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

