Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $447.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $455.00 to $447.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIIB. Piper Sandler raised Biogen from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI set a $324.62 price objective on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $452.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a hold rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $384.90.

BIIB opened at $284.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

