BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BCRX. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

NASDAQ:BCRX traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.99. 2,517,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,456. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.54. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $18.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 2.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $49.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 270.53% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 74,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $1,116,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 211,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 62,950 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,795,000 after buying an additional 36,843 shares in the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

