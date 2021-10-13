Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $251,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 301.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

TECH stock opened at $478.01 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $250.24 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $453.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $259.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price target on Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.40.

In other Bio-Techne news, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total value of $4,789,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,828. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 3,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.95, for a total transaction of $1,676,835.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,648.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,769 shares of company stock valued at $20,704,805. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.