Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $100,526.77

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $100,526.77 and $13,995.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bintex Futures alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001777 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.47 or 0.00063038 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.12 or 0.00124639 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00077122 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,313.47 or 1.00095322 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,472.61 or 0.06172448 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bintex Futures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bintex Futures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.