Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF)’s share price dropped 9.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 2,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 3,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

About Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

