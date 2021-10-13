BIDR Tops 24 Hour Volume of $35.90 Million (BIDR)

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. BIDR has a total market capitalization of $15.92 million and $35.90 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00072747 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.04 or 0.00118783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00075142 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,197.74 or 0.99849923 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,572.35 or 0.06236248 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com . BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the exchanges listed above.

