Belvoir Group (LON:BLV) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $251.80

Belvoir Group PLC (LON:BLV) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 251.80 ($3.29) and traded as low as GBX 249.85 ($3.26). Belvoir Group shares last traded at GBX 256.50 ($3.35), with a volume of 25,566 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The company has a market cap of £93.42 million and a PE ratio of 14.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 283.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 252.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Belvoir Group’s payout ratio is 0.61%.

In related news, insider Dorian Gonsalves sold 482,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.27), for a total value of £1,205,000 ($1,574,340.21).

Belvoir Group PLC operates as a property franchise company in the United Kingdom. The company operates property franchises offering residential lettings and sales through 418 individual businesses primarily under the Belvoir, Newton Fallowell, Lovelle, Mortgage Advice Bureau, and Northwood brands. It also operates a network of financial advisers offering mortgage and other property related financial services.

