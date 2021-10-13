Beam (BEAM) Trading Up 29.3% Over Last 7 Days

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Beam has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. Beam has a market capitalization of $74.56 million and $15.17 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.75 or 0.00001369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003590 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 98,934,640 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

