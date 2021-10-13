Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.72 and last traded at C$34.74. 229,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 536,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.05.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.47.
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.60 billion. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Further Reading: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.