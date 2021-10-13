Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC)’s stock price traded down 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.72 and last traded at C$34.74. 229,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 536,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.47.

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.60 billion. Analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 6.1700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Urbain De Schutter purchased 10,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$330,162.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,272,840.99.

About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

