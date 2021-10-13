Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,957,269 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,576 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Barrick Gold worth $185,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 54.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $30.00 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.46.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.11. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

