Barclays Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 1,144.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,144.00.

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.62.

Coloplast A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical products. It operates through the following segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology and Wound & Skin Care. The Chronic Care segment covers the sale of ostomy care products and continence care products. The Interventional Urology segment covers the sale of urological products, including disposable products.

