Barclays Raises Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target to $65.00

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ESNT. Zacks Investment Research cut Essent Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Essent Group stock opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.80. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $38.02 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $243.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.39 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 55.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.56%.

In other Essent Group news, CAO David B. Weinstock sold 2,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,811 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 5,595 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $265,091.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,811,590.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Essent Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,237,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,192,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Essent Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,554,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,479,000 after buying an additional 1,388,297 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Essent Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,029,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,193,000 after buying an additional 518,905 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essent Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,797,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 32,727 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,412,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,570,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

