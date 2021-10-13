Barclays Increases Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Price Target to $41.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $48.00 to $41.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.81.

Shares of NYSE SC opened at $41.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.90. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 34.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

