Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stake Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,858 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Baozun were worth $9,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 33.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,305,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,035,000 after buying an additional 2,585,799 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 14.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,038,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,039,000 after buying an additional 510,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 1.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after buying an additional 23,408 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 146.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 941,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,920,000 after buying an additional 559,657 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 39.6% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 593,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after buying an additional 168,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BZUN. HSBC reduced their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $18.99 on Wednesday. Baozun Inc. has a one year low of $16.25 and a one year high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $29.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.20.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.86. Baozun had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun Company Profile

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

