Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,558 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Tennant worth $18,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TNC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Tennant by 1,337.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tennant by 37.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tennant during the first quarter worth approximately $156,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Tennant during the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tennant by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tennant news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.94, for a total value of $116,704.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,708.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of TNC stock opened at $76.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $279.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

