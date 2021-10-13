Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) by 860.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,463 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Denbury were worth $17,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury stock opened at $70.38 on Wednesday. Denbury Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $81.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $301.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.30 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 70.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DEN. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denbury has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.29.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.