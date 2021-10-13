Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,236 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.12% of GDS worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in GDS by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS opened at $56.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

