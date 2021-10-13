Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 8,866 Shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $18,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,883,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,373 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,434,000 after purchasing an additional 134,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after purchasing an additional 76,717 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Global Net Lease by 4,677.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,312,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,272 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Global Net Lease by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,165,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,568,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNL opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is 89.39%.

GNL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

