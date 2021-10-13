Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 92,810 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,243,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $19,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% in the first quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,029 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,326,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,139 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 174.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,674,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,274 shares during the period. Finally, Caption Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 3,374.9% in the first quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 1,126,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,951 shares during the period.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CYH shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $10.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.20. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.