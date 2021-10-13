Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 253.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,060 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,845,000 after acquiring an additional 30,557 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,779,000 after acquiring an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 18.4% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,939,000 after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $59.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.57. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

