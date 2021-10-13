Bank of Montreal Can Purchases Shares of 564,000 Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF (NASDAQ:DWIN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 564,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 2.19% of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWIN. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF by 105.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 411,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after buying an additional 211,093 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,856,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF stock opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. Invesco DWA Tactical Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $10.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.80.

