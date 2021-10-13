Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 544,986 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) by 18,081.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,986 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $5,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 6,339.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 1,208.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 536.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.42 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $3.58 and a 1 year high of $20.96.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.04 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total value of $24,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert Janssen sold 80,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $860,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,755.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,428,268 shares of company stock worth $58,944,455 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dynavax Technologies Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

