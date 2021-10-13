Bank of Montreal Can Has $5.68 Million Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,772 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $5,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDC. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $89,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the first quarter worth $104,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 96.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SDC shares. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.71. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC).

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.