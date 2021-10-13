Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in QCR were worth $5,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of QCR by 20.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of QCR by 127.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QCR by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,274,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,198,000 after purchasing an additional 101,113 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of QCR by 218.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,028 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of QCR by 16.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

QCRH stock opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.78. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $814.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.17.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $62.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.63 million. QCR had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 24.50%. Equities analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

