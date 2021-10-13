Bank of Montreal Can Buys 588,303 Shares of TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) by 5,883.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 598,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 588,303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 1.20% of TLG Acquisition One worth $5,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Oribel Capital Management LP bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the first quarter worth about $2,533,000. Institutional investors own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLGA opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. TLG Acquisition One Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.69.

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

