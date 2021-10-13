Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.16

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2021

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.16 and traded as low as $8.71. Bank of China shares last traded at $8.75, with a volume of 91,466 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. Bank of China had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $21.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of China Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions.

