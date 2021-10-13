Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 62.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,048,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,149,548 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $125,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $616,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,987,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,651,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 28,189 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,791,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,401,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.78. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

