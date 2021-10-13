Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $78.61

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.61 and last traded at $78.92, with a volume of 338100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.05.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, August 6th. assumed coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $227.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $177.22 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53, a PEG ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.51 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $107,963 in the last three months. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 377.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 4.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 24.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 100.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 30.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

