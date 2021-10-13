Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $26.57.
In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 57.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 776,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $288,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.
