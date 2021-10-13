Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Morgan Stanley

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKR. Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -858.33 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $26.57.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $355,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,784,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,369,414. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $277,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 57.4% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,859 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 776,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,192,000 after acquiring an additional 89,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $288,000. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

