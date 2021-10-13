B. Riley Raises Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Price Target to $31.00

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) had its price target raised by research analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radian Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Radian Group from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

NYSE RDN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.67. 18,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.05. Radian Group has a one year low of $16.70 and a one year high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. Radian Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business had revenue of $291.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.20 million. Research analysts predict that Radian Group will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Radian Group news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 14,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total transaction of $336,692.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $76,025.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Radian Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,729,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,972,000 after buying an additional 138,868 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $336,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Radian Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,046,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,535,000 after buying an additional 332,203 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Radian Group during the 2nd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Radian Group by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 8,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, risk management products, and real estate services to financial institutions. It operates through the Mortgage and Real Estate segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

