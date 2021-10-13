AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) issued its earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.66 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.59%. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

NYSE:AZZ opened at $56.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.53. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $32.51 and a fifty-two week high of $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 18th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.23%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AZZ stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) by 109.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,759 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.59% of AZZ worth $7,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. It operates through the Metal Coatings and Infrastructure Solutions segments.

