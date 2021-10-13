Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Gap Up to $37.79

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.79, but opened at $38.76. Axsome Therapeutics shares last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 6,565 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.48.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXSM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,319,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,346,000 after purchasing an additional 40,027 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.