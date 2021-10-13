Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axon Enterprise, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of conducted electrical weapons for the law enforcement, federal, military, corrections, private security and personal defense markets. Its operating segment consists of TASER Weapons and Axon segments. TASER Weapons segment involves in the sale of conducted electrical weapons, accessories and other products and services. Axon segment focuses on devices, wearables, applications, cloud and mobile products. Axon Enterprise Inc., formerly known as TASER International Inc., is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. “

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $171.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.73 and a beta of 0.46. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $96.66 and a 52 week high of $212.37.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total transaction of $2,032,289.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at $60,968,874.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 31,289 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $6,195,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,203 shares of company stock valued at $10,510,812. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 73.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axon Enterprise (AXON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.