Axa S.A. Trims Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Axa S.A. cut its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A. owned about 0.17% of Blueprint Medicines worth $8,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BPMC. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 71,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 46,079 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 268.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $66,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $2,317,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,191 shares of company stock worth $5,546,557. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPMC opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.65. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

