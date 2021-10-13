Axa S.A. Sells 9,526 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Axa S.A. lowered its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $399.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $440.66 and its 200 day moving average is $485.61. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $553.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 112.14%. The business had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.29.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

