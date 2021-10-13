Axa S.A. Sells 410,089 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 81.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,907 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 410,089 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $8,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after buying an additional 739,001 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Seagate Technology by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,028,352 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $530,072,000 after acquiring an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,913 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $285,699,000 after purchasing an additional 180,929 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $184,650,000 after buying an additional 92,246 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after acquiring an additional 112,427 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,139 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $2,206,131.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,551 shares of company stock worth $3,309,190. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of STX opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $106.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.88.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

STX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Monday. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.09.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

