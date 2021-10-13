Axa S.A. Buys Shares of 21,100 Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Axa S.A. bought a new stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,582,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 96 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 345.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 98 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Credit Acceptance news, major shareholder Jill Foss Watson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.03, for a total value of $4,560,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.19, for a total value of $135,047.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,551 shares of company stock valued at $56,512,838 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $629.63 on Wednesday. Credit Acceptance Co. has a twelve month low of $266.74 and a twelve month high of $671.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 34.07 and a current ratio of 34.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $483.51.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $17.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $6.82. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 32.07% and a net margin of 50.04%. The business had revenue of $471.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 49.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Credit Acceptance from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

