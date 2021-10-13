Axa S.A. Buys 110,300 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $10,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,253,504 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $714,194,000 after purchasing an additional 569,696 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $262,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Hanesbrands by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 54,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 122,383 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 26,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

NYSE:HBI opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.14. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.28 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.89.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.