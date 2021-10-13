Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 69.5% from the September 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVVIY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, August 16th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Aviva from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviva from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $10.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Aviva has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.7892 per share. This is a positive change from Aviva’s previous dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.83%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Aviva Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of long-term insurance and savings, general and health insurance, and fund management products and services. It operates through the following segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Canada; France; Italy; Poland; and Other. The United Kingdom and Ireland segment offers risks associated with motor vehicles, property and liability, and medical expenses insurance cover to individuals and businesses.

