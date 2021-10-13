Avista (NYSE:AVA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:AVA traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 515,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,600. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. Avista has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $49.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avista will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avista news, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heidi B. Stanley sold 1,000 shares of Avista stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $40,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Avista during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avista during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

