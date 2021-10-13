Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

AGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of AGR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.27. 7,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,919. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $44.02 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,347,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,570,000 after purchasing an additional 301,284 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 220.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 29,627 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avangrid during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 641,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,919,000 after purchasing an additional 73,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Avangrid by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

