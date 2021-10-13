Avance Gas (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Shares Down 2.6%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF)’s stock price was down 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.95 and last traded at $4.95. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 2,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.93.

Avance Gas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

