Avadel Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,255 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 88% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,202 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuta Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,095,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after acquiring an additional 389,782 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,741,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,907,000 after purchasing an additional 354,426 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,240,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,806,000 after purchasing an additional 305,770 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,565,000. Finally, Knott David M boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Knott David M now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 185,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDL traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.01. 18,852 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,245. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $586.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.